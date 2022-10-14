James Mills Buys 2,370 Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider James Mills acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,513.60 ($15,120.35).

Shares of PRV opened at GBX 512 ($6.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,961.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Porvair plc has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($9.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.11.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

