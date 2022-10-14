Raymond James Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.25.

WSP stock opened at C$150.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$156.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

