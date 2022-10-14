Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 206 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 214 to CHF 206 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.83.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

