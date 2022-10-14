Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Purchases £49,613.76 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Q. George bought 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($59,948.96).

Derwent London Stock Up 0.7 %

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.20) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,350.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,729.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

DLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

