Michael O’Connell Acquires 9,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £29,070 ($35,125.66).

Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

LON MSI opened at GBX 326 ($3.94) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £52.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.20.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

