JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price to €26.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STWRY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

