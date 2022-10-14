PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) PT Lowered to €2.00 at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PostNL from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

PostNL Price Performance

PostNL stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

