Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €22.00 at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.