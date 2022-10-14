Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given New SEK 31.50 Price Target at Barclays

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

