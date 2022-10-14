Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 3.6 %

TKGBY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

