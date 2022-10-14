Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 3.6 %
TKGBY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.