Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Cut to 170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 180.00 to 170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

VWDRY stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.19. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

