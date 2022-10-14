Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Cut to 170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 180.00 to 170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.00.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
VWDRY stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.19. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.