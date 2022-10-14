Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$69.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.68.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$52.12 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.53 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

