CIBC Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.95.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$56.98 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$57.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.33.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at C$130,206.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

