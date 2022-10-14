Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.08.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$23.94 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

