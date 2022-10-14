Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 208.0% in September

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Atlantic American Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.79 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

