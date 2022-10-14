Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$31.25

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.53.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$23.89 and a 52-week high of C$32.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.41.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.