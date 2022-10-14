Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.