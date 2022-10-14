Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $2,355.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Halma Price Performance

Halma stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

