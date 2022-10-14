Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $334.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.45.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.47 and a 200 day moving average of $268.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.