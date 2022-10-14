Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $76.25

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Thor Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

