Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

