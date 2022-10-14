Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
CPG opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.74.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Read More
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.