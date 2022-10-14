Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $276.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

