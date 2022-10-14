EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $187.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23,537.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 84.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $318,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

