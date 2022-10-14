abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $154.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of abrdn from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

