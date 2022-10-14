Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $169.89

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

