American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AEO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
