American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

