Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $5,080.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,080.00.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.86%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

