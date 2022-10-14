ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $159.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 89.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Amundi lifted its stake in ExlService by 66.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in ExlService by 52.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

