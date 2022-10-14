Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Target Price at $69.70

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CLR opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.