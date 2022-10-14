Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $114.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

