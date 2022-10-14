Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $290.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Insulet by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.