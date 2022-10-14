Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $290.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.31.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Insulet Stock Performance
Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.