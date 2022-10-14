Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$102.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$108.57.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:CCA opened at C$65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.30.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2056593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.30 per share, with a total value of C$528,889.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 105,700 shares in the company, valued at C$9,016,717.36. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.30 per share, with a total value of C$528,889.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,717.36. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,190 shares of company stock worth $2,554,759.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

