Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

