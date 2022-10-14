Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

BECN opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $409,000.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.