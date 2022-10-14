Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $17.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Century Communities stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 23.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

