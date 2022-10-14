Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. Stephens lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

