Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after buying an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

