TheStreet Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

