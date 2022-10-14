Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

