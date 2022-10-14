Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,208. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

