Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

