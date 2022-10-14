TheStreet Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

SPB stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

