TheStreet Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.0 %
SPB stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
