Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPOK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $7.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Spok has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899 in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 46.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

