Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Personalis has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 93.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $403,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.