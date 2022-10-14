GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $38.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have commented on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

