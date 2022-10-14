B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of HCC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

