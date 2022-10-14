Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FHI opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

