Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.