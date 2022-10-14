Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of METC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

