Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.21 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

LGIH stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

